A coaching change for Ditlhokwe At Supersport

BONGANI MALUNGA

In a move that spells potential trouble for Zebras defender Thatayaone Ditlhokwe, Supersport United FC has parted ways with Zimbabwean coach Kaitano Tembo. Tembo was responsible for the scouting and eventual signing of Ditlhokwe for the Pretoria based club in January 2020.

Ditlhokwe has been a mainstay in Tembo’s first team plans as he has played in 54 games for the club, only missing a few games through injury. When fit, Ditlhokwe has been involved in 78 percent of the club’s matches since 2020. The Zimbabwean coach has even handed Ditlhokwe the captain’s armband on several occasions to demonstrate his trust in the player’s leadership qualities.

The instalment of Andre Arendse as an interim head coach could be a nervous time for the player as new coaches often have different philosophies and player preferences. Ditlhokwe has never played a peripheral role at Supersport and he will be hopeful of earning Arendse’s trust the same way he was a stellar player for Tembo.

Tembo has departed at a time when the club is going through a trying spell, they are currently eighth in the DSTV Premiership. The club has not picked up any wins in their last five games in all competitions.

Matsatsantsa are in danger of failing to qualify for next season’s MTN8 as they are only one point above tenth placed Sekhukhune United and level on points with ninth placed Golden Arrows. The nervy situation for Supersport is worsened by Golden Arrows’ game in hand which could drop Matsatsantsa to the ninth spot.

Meanwhile, Botswana duo Ditlhokwe and Mogakolodi Ngele were missing in the midweek clash between Supersport and Chippa United, the game ended in a 1-1 draw.