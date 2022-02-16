DISS instructs BDF to release Ex-DCEC Boss Mathambo

Secret service says it cannot give details

Mathambo says the matter is before his lawyer Bayford

TEFO PHEAGE

The Directorate of Intelligence and Security Service (DISS) has reportedly instructed the Commander of Botswana Defence Force (BDF), Placid Segokgo, to release former director of DCEC Brigadier Joseph Mathambo for an interview about an undisclosed matter.

Mathambo now serves in the army. It is not known what the issue is about but The Gazette has browsed through a letter to the Director General of DISS, Brigadier Peter Magosi, from attorney Dick Bayford about Mathambo’s cases.

Mathambo has told this publication that he does not know what DISS wants him for. “But please speak to Mr Bayford on that matter,” he said, referring The Botswana Gazette to his lawyer whom he has instructed to deal with DISS on his matters.

At DISS, Magosi said he could not divulge details of why the secret service wants Mathambo. “I am not at liberty to disclose such,” he said in response to a question.

Fears are that DISS may end up arresting Mathambo who is also suing it. Efforts to establish what the case is about have proved unsuccessful except for one intelligence officer saying it relates to Mathambo’s claims that DISS may have wire-tapped him.

Mathambo has dragged President Mokgweetsi Masisi to court demanding over P3 million that he says is due to him following what he describes as a demotion when he was transferred back to the army from DCEC.

In papers filed before the Gaborone High Court, a bruised Mathambo – who was fired amidst a P100 billion case in August 2020 – says he was not given any reasons for his demotion.

Efforts to contact Bayford proved futile at the time of going to press.