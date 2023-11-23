BDP Councillors Gang Up Against MPs 

BALA meetings reportedly used as a forum for toppling MPs

Delayed BDP primaries believed to feed the councillors’ ‘rebellion’

LETLHOGILE MPUANG

BDP councillors are accused of forming alliances against incumbent Members of Parliament (MPs) in anticipation of the party’s primary elections.

Although dates for the primaries have not yet been set, a senior BDP member disclosed that numerous sitting councillors aim to challenge and replace their MPs.

The reported move to unseat MPs by councillors is said to be evident in constituencies like Molepolole South, Kanye South, Tonota, Kgatleng East, Boteti East, Francistown East, and Selebi Phikwe West.

BALA meetings

It is alleged that some of the plans have taken shape during the Botswana Association of Local Authorities (BALA) meetings.

“This calls for immediate intervention by the leadership of the party,” said a source. “MPs are thinking of ditching this sitting of Parliament because they feel the situation is getting out of hand.”

The source added that the delay in setting dates for primaries is causing some serious restlessness within the BDP.

Last month, the party’s chief Whip Liakat Kablay told this publication that they were due to meet with President Mokgweetsi Masisi to express some of these concerns.

Deadline

The Secretary General of the BDP, Kavis Kario, has had to appeal for calm among members amid tensions caused by the delayed primary elections, saying the party will make an announcement soon.

Meanwhile, the deadline for Expression of Interest for candidates of primary elections expired on 2nd November 2023.

Indications are that BDP primaries will be held in March next year.