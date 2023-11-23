Khama Dismisses BRP as a Threat

Says its core members created a lot of instability in the BPF

BRP to court like-minded parties for electoral collaboration

LETLHOGILE MPUANG

Former president Ian Khama has shrugged off concerns over the emergence of the Botswana Republican Party (BRP), which is a breakaway entity led by former senior members of the Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF).

Khama – who is also the patron of the BPF – stated that the BRP poses little threat to the BPF, emphasising that the instability of the BPF during their time is now a thing of the past.

“Now that they are outside, it will be smooth sailing for us,” he said in a brief interview with The Botswana Gazette. “The colours of their party should explain everything.”

Potential collaboration

The Registrar of Societies, Ofentse Gojamang, approved registration of the BRP on 14 November.

The new party is led by Biggie Butale and other former senior BPF members, including Prince Maele and Moiseraele Goya.

It is expected that the party will be launched officially by the end of this year or early next year.

BCP a likely target

According to Butale, the BRP has plans to engage with like-minded opposition parties for potential collaboration leading up to the 2024 general elections.

While he did not specify the parties, there are indications that the Botswana Congress Party (BCP) may be targeted.

BCP spokesperson, Mpho Pheko, has previously expressed openness to working with Butale’s new-fangled party.