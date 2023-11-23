Mascom Donates P252K to BOSASNet 

Notes that 73% of drug cases of abuse recorded in 2022 were among the youth, 86% of them involving the boy child

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Mascom Wireless recently donated proceeds (P251,860) of this year’s annual Batanani Walk, which took place in Francistown in August, to BOSASnet.

The fifth edition, this year’s Mascom Batanani Walk focused on “drugs and substance abuse” as a social ill that has deeply affected society.

“Batanani is an iKalanga word meaning, “tshwaraganang” and the Mascom Batanani Walk is all about coming together for change in acknowledgment that there is strength in unity and that change starts with you,” said the CEO of Mascom, Dzene Makhwade-Seboni, at the handover in Gaborone.

Relevant and significant

“Statistics indicate that in 2022 alone, close to 73 percent of drug abuse cases recorded were amongst the youth, with 86 percent of those cases implicating the boy child,” she said.

“These numbers are greatly concerning. They should also indicate that the Mascom Batanani Walk 2023 theme relating to drugs and substance abuse, “Take the Step Towards Social Recovery,” was not only relevant but significantly important.”

Felt across the country

Makhwade-Seboni said the Botswana Substance Abuse Support Network, commonly known as BOSASNet, is a deserving beneficiary because it has been at the forefront of the battle against addiction.

She noted that the organisation has been providing comprehensive support and rehabilitation services to individuals and families affected by substance abuse through tireless efforts.

“Their commitment to restoring lives and reintegrating individuals into society cannot go unnoticed,” Makwade-Seboni said. “Though based in Gaborone, their work is seen and felt across the country.

Tsabong

“Their footprint has also increased with the recent opening of their office in Tsabong. Congratulations on this achievement! I hope this donation will go some way in furthering their mission and strengthening their ability to provide critical services to those in need.

“We believe that by supporting BOSASNet, we are investing in the future of our nation, a future where individuals can break free from the chains of addiction and lead fulfilling, purposeful lives.”

She thanked the First Lady, Neo Masisi, for taking time to be a part of this year’s walk, as well as other people and entities who registered and donated to the walk, among them corporate sponsors and partners, for their support.

“We were but a vessel to channel your generosity to BOSASNet,” said Makwade-Seboni. “Thank you, for you truly heeded the call of the Mascom Batanani Walk when you showed that ‘Change Starts With You.’”

Through the Mascom Batanani Walk, Mascom Wireless has united behind issues such as mental health, gender-based violence and protection of children’s rights.

PULL QUOTE: “We are investing in the future of our nation, a future where individuals can break free from the chains of addiction and lead fulfilling, purposeful lives.”