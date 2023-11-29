Kgosi Kgari Calls Pitso Amid Suspected Ritual Murders 

Morafe has accused Kgosi of delayed response

MP Morwaeng appeals for calm and adherence to due process

LETLHOGILE MPUANG

Kgosikgolo Ya Bakwena,

Kgosi Kgari Sechele III of BaKwena, has called an urgent meeting of his tribe in response to growing unease caused by suspected ritual murders and a surge in cases of missing persons in Molepolole.

Scheduled for 30th November at an undisclosed location, the meeting is coming at a time of heightened trepidation and calls for decisive action from BaKwena.

Although the specific agenda remains undisclosed, insiders say Kgosi Kgari has yielded to mounting pressure from the tribe to address the growing rise in disappearances of people and suspected ritual killings.

Last week’s unrest saw people protesting against the suspected ritual murder of a 35-year-old taxi driver, Phenyo Jacoba.

The disturbances entailed roads being blocked and resulted in considerable damage to property, including burnt houses. In the aftermath, 14 people have been charged with malicious damage to property in connection with these incidents.

On Tuesday this week, the decomposed body of 18-year old One Motlhabakgomo was discovered after she had been missing for several days, adding to the community’s distress.

Meanwhile, the MP for Molepolole South, Kabo Morwaeng, has expressed concern over the events and urged collaboration with law enforcement in investigations.

Morwaeng has also underscored the importance of avoiding vigilante action, and appealed for adherence to due process. “I have visited some of the affected families to comfort and support them,” he said.

“It is my hope that the entire community will also support these families without making their pain worse by spreading panic because two wrongs don’t make a right.

“Let us not act out of anger because that can be destructive. Let us not victimise and violate those we suspect of wrongdoing without proper processes being followed.

“At the end of the day, destruction of our public and private property will not make things right. Let us allow the law to bring wrongdoers to book for their actions.”