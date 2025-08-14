BDP Seeks Peace in Serowe

Party pledges to show respect by avoiding political regalia during the visit

SESUPO RANTSIMAKO

The Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) is set to tread carefully as it heads into Ba-Gamangwato territory to issue a formal apology for denying the tribe the use of a kgotla for meetings. The incident occurred during a period when Kgosi Seretse Khama Ian Khama, was in self-imposed exile.

Apology to Be Delivered Without Political Overtones

Addressing the media on Tuesday, BDP Secretary Kentse Rammidi said that while the bogosi has granted the party permission to tender the apology, they have resolved to proceed cautiously to avoid reigniting tensions. To show respect, Rammidi confirmed that they will not wear party regalia and will not convene the meeting in a kgotla.

“We have resolved that we will not don party regalia in order to show respect to the bogosi. Also, we are doing this because we do not want the meeting to seem like we have involved bogosi in politics. That is why the meeting will not be held in a kgotla,” he said.

Rebuilding Trust and Party Image

Rammidi stressed that the move was part of a broader effort to rebuild trust and distinguish the BDP from other political parties. “We need this apology so that in future the BDP will not be seen as an intolerant party,” he explained.

The Fallout Between Khama and the Gov’t

Tensions between Ba-Gamangwato and the previous government began after Khama’s relationship with his hand-picked successor, President Mokgweetsi Masisi, deteriorated shortly after the 2018 transition of power. Disagreements over governance style, policy decisions, and alleged attempts to strip Khama of certain privileges deepened the rift. Matters escalated when Khama accused the government of harassment, intimidation, and attempts to undermine his authority as Kgosikgolo of the Bamangwato.

Self-Exile in South Africa

The situation reached a boiling point when Khama claimed that state security operatives were targeting him, prompting him to leave Botswana in 2021 for neighboring South Africa, citing safety concerns. His absence left the Bamangwato tribe without its traditional leader, further fueling discontent among his supporters.