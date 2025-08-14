Mogae’s HIV/AIDS War Chronicled

Botswana’s historic battle against the HIV/AIDS pandemic will be commemorated with the launch of a new book chronicling former president Festus Mogae’s pivotal role in the fight against the devastating illness. The book will be launched on the 11th of September at 6.30pm at Travelodge in Gaborone

SESUPO RANTSIMAKO

Authored by a The Botswana Gazette News Editor and researcher Tefo Pheage, the work pays tribute to former president Festus Mogae, whose leadership in the crisis is widely regarded as a defining chapter in the nation’s history and a model for the world.

It captures not only the grim realities faced by Botswana during the darkest years of the epidemic but also unveils behind-the-scenes accounts.

“This book is not just a recounting of Botswana’s HIV/AIDS story but a focused study of the critical two decades from 1985, when the disease was first reported here through to the end of Mogae’s presidency.”

Protagonistic leadership

“But it is also a story of resilience, political courage, and ground-breaking health policies that would later influence global strategies,” said Pheage in an interview.

Beyond President Mogae, the book pays homage to the many unsung heroes — healthcare workers, community leaders, activists, and those who succumbed to the disease whose sacrifices and efforts were equally inspirational and crucial to Botswana’s progress.

The book launch will be officiated by Vice President Ndaba Gaolathe on 11 September at 6.30pm at Travelodge in Gaborone. Entry is by ticket priced at P300 apiece.

Mogae’s Battle for a Nation’s Survival: Inside How Botswana Waged War on HIV/AIDS, is available at the Botswana Book Centre.