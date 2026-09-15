BDP Weighs Balopi’s Fate

Mpho Balopi’s corruption charges have forced the BDP to confront whether its zero-tolerance stance should require its own president to step aside.

BONGANI MALUNGA

The Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) is yet to decide whether its president, Mpho Balopi, should temporarily step aside following corruption charges against him, leaving his leadership of the party unsettled.

The issue places the BDP in a difficult position because the party has previously maintained a zero-tolerance stance on corruption, under which members facing corruption allegations were expected to temporarily vacate their positions while the allegations were dealt with.

Decision Pending

The BDP Central Committee is yet to make a determination, saying it needs more information before deciding Balopi’s fate.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, BDP secretary general Kentse Rammidi said the committee met on Monday specifically to deliberate on the matter but concluded that the process remained at a preliminary stage.

“We are still processing the matter. At the material time yesterday the Central Committee felt that it does not have enough material to reach a logical conclusion on the way forward. It’s the first time in the party’s history that we have to make a decision concerning the party president,” Rammidi said.

He added that the party was still awaiting information it considered necessary to guide a decision.

Court Support

While the party remains undecided on Balopi’s position, it has drawn a line on how members may publicly support him during court proceedings.

Rammidi said BDP members would not be permitted to attend court in party regalia because Balopi is appearing in his personal capacity rather than as a representative of the organisation.

“Mr Balopi is not appearing in court as the president of the party, the party has not been charged. We don’t want to entangle the party in this matter,” he said.

Members who wish to support Balopi will therefore have to do so in their personal capacity.

DCEC Charges

The development follows confirmation by the Directorate on Corruption and Economic Crime (DCEC) last Friday that Balopi and seven other accused persons have been charged in connection with alleged corruption involving P5 million.

The eight accused are scheduled to appear before the Gaborone Regional Magistrates’ Court on 16 September 2026.

According to the DCEC, the charges arise from investigations into allegations that the accused defrauded the Citizen Entrepreneurial Development Agency (CEDA) through a project-specific loan in February 2023.