Combis Fight Electric Bus Plan

BOCTA warns the proposed TANA electric bus pilot could displace workers and reduce Government revenue unless existing operators are built into the transition.

SESUPO RANTSIMAKO

The Botswana Combi and Taxi Association (BOCTA) says the planned introduction of electric buses in Gaborone could undermine the livelihoods of thousands of people who depend on the existing public transport industry.

Livelihoods At Risk

Speaking to The Botswana Gazette after a consultation meeting with the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure, BOCTA representative Kuda Christmas said the association opposed the project in its current form because of its potential impact on economic activity in the sector.

Christmas said the introduction of buses could make several positions redundant, affecting minibus operators, permit holders, book marshals and car wash operators who depend on the industry.

Revenue Fears

He also warned that Government could lose revenue if the number of public transport permits declines as minibuses are removed from the roads.

“Currently we renew permits and PRDP permits, and we pay for blue books and roadworthiness,” Christmas said.

BOCTA argues that reducing the number of minibuses would therefore have a direct effect on Government collections from the sector.

Fight Piracy

Christmas said Government should first intensify efforts against illegal public transport operators before introducing a new system that could displace existing businesses.

“We have been decrying piracy over the years, but instead of the Government fighting this, they want to close our businesses by introducing buses,” he said.

Electric Alternative

BOCTA says modernisation should involve existing operators rather than replace them. It has proposed that Government facilitate a transition to electric 19-seater minibuses instead of introducing larger buses.

Christmas said Government could link local operators with electric vehicle manufacturers to support the purchase or financing of suitable minibuses and gradually phase out the current fleet.

Suspend Pilot

The association is calling for the TANA pilot to be suspended to allow further consultations with public transport operators and consideration of alternatives that would modernise the sector without threatening existing livelihoods.

Government Case

Transport and Infrastructure Minister Atamelang said during the stakeholder meeting that TANA would create opportunities for transport operators in passenger services, property development, energy solutions, advertising and digital innovation.

He said young people would be placed at the centre of the initiative and that TANA was intended to address congestion, fragmented public transport services and rising commuting costs.

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