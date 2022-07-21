Behind Boko’s Last Efforts

BCP conference disregards Boko’s truce advances and resolved to expel the five MPs

SESUPO RANTSIMAKO

Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) President Duma Boko’s last minute quest to save expelled Botswana Congress Party (BCP) Members of Parliament (MPs) was another blow to opposition cooperation after the MPs’ party delegates voted unanimously to expel them at last weekend’s congress.

Ahead of the just ended BCP conference held in Mahalapye, Boko reportedly initiated a truce to persuade BCP leader Dumelang Saleshando to convince his party to lift the suspension of five MPs and stop their expulsion. However, Boko’s efforts to save the MPs were in vain as the BCP President said he did not have the authority to make the decision alone.

“The MPs were duly suspended by the Central Committee and their fate lies in the hands of this committee as well as the National Conference,” Saleshando told the BCP conference ahead of the expulsion.

Sources within the BCP claim that only the Okavango constituency tried to save the area MP Kenny Kapinga who was also part of the MPs facing expulsion. “Majority of the delegates were fed-up. They said that the MPs behaviour was uncalled for and had the potential to divide the party,”claimed the sources.

The expelled MPs include Mahalapye West MP, David Tshere, Selibe-Phikwe West Legislator Dithapelo Keorapetse, Palapye MP Onneetse Ramogapi and Nkange constituency MP Dr Never Tshabang.