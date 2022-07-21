Khama’s “Exile” Escalates Diplomatic Tensions

Masisi warns Ramaphosa against giving Khama refuge

SESUPO RANTSIMAKO

The persistent attacks on the Botswana government by self-exiled former President IanKhama have strained diplomatic relations between South Africa and Botswana, with President Mokgweetsi Masisi demanding answers from his counterpart President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Addressing a closed session at the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) National Council,

Masisi said he has engaged Ramaphosa on Khama’s claims, “I met Ramaphosa recently

for the second time as Khama’s hosts, and told him that we know our integrity in dealing with the former President. I told him that Khama is within his own rights to visit

South Africa but if they want to give him political refuge, they will answer for that,” he said.

President Masisi further cautioned Ramaphosa on Khama’s refuge and continuous attacks on Botswana lest he be held accountable for aiding and abetting him. “As a country we are fed-up with Khama’s attacks because they are tarnishing the image of our country.

South Africa has to note that we have diplomatic relations that should not be compromised, therefore the country has to be clear on their position concerning Khama’s continuous attack,” Masisi said.

The self-exiled former President fled to South Africa last year claiming harassment by

Masisi’s regime and plot to assassinate him by the Directorate of Intelligence Services (DIS). Khama was later charged with the unlawful possession of firearms.

At the time of going to press the Minister of International Affairs and Cooperation Dr Lemogang Kwape was yet to respond to The Botswana Gazette’s enquiries.