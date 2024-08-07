Benefits Bill Could Resurface After Elections 

Bill withdrawn in face of planned protest marches

Combined civil society, opposition parties were behind protest marches

Sources say Bill was for improvement of welfare of former vice presidents’ wives

LETLHOGILE MPUANG

Informed sources have warned that the controversial Bill aiming to increase the retirement benefits of former presidents and vice presidents just withdrawn is likely to be reintroduced if the Botswana Democratic Party wins this year’s general elections.

In the aftermath of its withdrawal, sketchy details of how the Bill was motivated by concerns about the welfare of wives of former vice presidents have begun to emerge.

However, a meeting involving President Mokgweetsi Masisi, Minister of State Kabo Morwaeng and Permanent Secretary to the President Emma Peloetletse last Thursday concluded that the timing of the Bill was not suitable.

This decision to withdraw it came amid plans by opposition parties and civil society to mount protest marches against the Bill that were scheduled for Monday this week.

However, Minister Morwaeng went on Btv Saturday evening and announced that the government had decided to withdraw the Bill.

Said a source close to the meeting: “The pressure was immense and from multiple fronts. Even when tasked with making the announcement, Minister Morwaeng was hesitant.”

But while some viewed the Bill as an “extravagant exit” package for the President and the Vice President that raised questions about abuse of power, insiders say it was motivated by concerns for the welfare of families of former vice presidents.

“Though these benefits wouldn’t apply retroactively, some wives of former presidents are struggling financially and have sought assistance from President Masisi,” said one insider.

“President Masisi has reportedly used his presidential discretion to provide aid, despite that not being a legal obligation.

“Incidentally, the issue of 50% for spouses is one that was misunderstood. This tax-free 50% was to be shared equally by the spouse and other dependents.”