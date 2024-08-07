Xere Cultural Festival Beckons 

Govt has injected P6m into this year’s show compared to P2m last year

Traditional hunting practices, cooking, fire-making to be demonstrated

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

As the sun sets over the vast plains of the Boteti region, the vibrant sounds and sights of Xere Cultural Festival will soon herald a new level of vivacity to the serene village of Xere.

This is where, on 23 and 24 August, the festival will celebrate the rich cultural heritage of BaSarwa, offering a unique glimpse into their traditions and way of life.

Kgosi Molaodi Moipolai of Xere Village spoke passionately about this year’s show at yesterday’s (Tuesday) press briefing in Gaborone, urging people to attend in large numbers. “I came from Xere to sell the event,” he said.

Cultural preservation

“There are a lot of festivities in store this year that will awaken our culture that seems to be disappearing. Because our children don’t know our culture, this is our way of breathing life back into it.”

Supported by the Ministry of the Environment and Tourism, this festival celebrates and preserves the culture of BaSarwa as indigenes of southern Africa.

Also speaking at the presser, Permanent Secretary Boatametse Modukanele emphasised the ministry’s commitment to promoting cultural tourism.

“Xere is different”

“Xere is a cultural event, and as the ministry, we want to promote tourism in all ways and diversify the product,” he said. “Culture is one of the ways of doing that. Xere is different because it focuses on growing BaSarwa culture, which is the main backbone of the event.”

The ministry has increased its investment in the festival significantly, contributing P6 million this year compared to P2 million last year.

This financial boost aims to ensure the event meets even higher standards and offers a more memorable experience for attendees.

Range of activities

The organiser of the festival, Rapula Kegopilwe, is optimistic about this year’s turnout. “We are happy with last year’s numbers but hope to have more this year,” he said.

“Arrival day is 22 August. On 23 August, the festival will kick off with a cultural exhibition to demonstrate the way of life of BaSarwa.”

Attendees can look forward to a diverse range of activities, including demonstrations of traditional hunting practices, cooking and fire-making techniques.

A cultural village, featuring six huts, will offer insights into the significance of each structure while providing opportunities to taste traditional SeSarwa food. Game meat and biltong will be available for sale.

Sunset picnic

One of the highlights of the festival will be a sunset picnic, perfect for capturing picturesque moments, followed by a star-reading session led by the elders of Xere.

Performances of poetry by local artists, an auction of Xere paintings and crafts, and various cultural displays will add to the rich tapestry of the experiences.

On 24 August, the adventure will continue with a game drive into the Central Kalahari Game Reserve (CKGR), where visitors can witness the stunning zebra migration.

SeSarwa song and dance

The day will also feature corporate stall exhibitions showcasing local tourism products and will culminate in a vibrant display of SeSarwa song and dance.

To enhance the experience further, the organisers have arranged for more tented accommodations and partnered with private tour operators to offer travel packages.

Tickets are priced at P450 for people bringing their own tents and P100 for access fee to the event.

Spectacular fusion

Festival merchandise will be available, with proceeds supporting various community projects, including the development of a cultural centre and a lodge in Xere.

As preparations reach their final stages, the Xere Cultural Festival promises to be an unforgettable celebration of heritage, bringing together tradition, community, and tourism in a spectacular fusion.