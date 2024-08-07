Debswana Aims To Turn Jwaneng Into A Sports Hub

Stamping its authority at every opportunity, winners of the 2023/24 Botswana Premier League and the Orange FA Cup Jwaneng Galaxy were crowned champions in the men’s category of the Jwaneng Mine General Manager’s Soccer Fiesta over the weekend after beating Notwane FC 1-0 in the final (BLURB)

GAZETTE REPORTER

Debswana Jwaneng Mine is on a mission to transform Jwaneng into a dynamic hub for sports.

Beyond football, the mine aims to support a diverse range of sports, recognising their significant potential for success with steadfast commitment and dedication.

“My hope is that some of Botswana’s brightest stars will emerge from Jwaneng,” the General Manager of Jwaneng Mine, Goitseone Gadifele, said at the opening ceremony of this year’s Jwaneng Mine General Manager’s Soccer Fiesta over the weekend.

10th anniversary

“Such achievements would reflect the strength and spirit of the Jwaneng community and highlight the potential within our town.”

The Soccer Fiesta also marked the 10th anniversary of Jwaneng Galaxy Football Club, a milestone that is being celebrated with pride by the community.

The growth of the team has not only fostered strong local communities around the mine but has also allowed Jwaneng Mine to maintain its social licence to operate.

The socio-economic impact on the surrounding communities has been substantial, thanks to the legacy and contributions of Galaxy Football Club.

Grassroots sports development

“The main objective of the Jwaneng Mine General Manager’s Soccer Fiesta is to create a positive socio-economic impact on Botswana’s communities with a particular focus on sports development and education, especially within communities surrounding our mine,” Gadifele said.

He noted that the proceeds from the tournament will be used to advance sports development at the grassroots level.

Performing the official opening of the Soccer Fiesta, the Minister of Youth, Gender, Sports and Culture, Tumiso Rakgare, highlighted the broader significance of the tournament.

Vision 2036

“We reflect on the journey of this remarkable fiesta; its impact extends far beyond the football field,” he said. “This annual celebration has become a symbol of unity, enthusiasm, and the vibrant spirit of Batswana.

“It is a shining example of how we can come together, harnessing our energy and passion for a common purpose: to uplift and inspire.”

Rakgare emphasised that the Soccer Fiesta is not just a local or Jwaneng-specific event but a vital part of Botswana’s Vision 2036.

The vision envisions Botswana as a prosperous, innovative and inclusive nation in which sports plays a critical role to achieve these goals.

Healthier society

“By promoting physical activity, fostering a community spirit and enhancing social cohesion, the fiesta contributes directly to our national vision of a healthier and more connected society,” the minister stated.

Debswana’s commitment to sports is evident through its support for numerous initiatives and local teams. Minister Rakgare praised the success of regional teams, highlighting Jwaneng Galaxy Football Club’s exceptional talent and achievements.

“This year the team is celebrating a milestone,” he said. “Its 10th anniversary comes after a successful season by winning two cups, the 2023/24 Botswana Premier League and the Orange FA Cup.

“In these 10 years, our boys have also made a name for themselves on the continent of Africa, knocking out big teams on a continental scale.”

The Jwaneng Galaxy Ladies Football Team and the netball team have also made significant strides.

Robust support system

The ladies’ football team showcased their talent during the fiesta, with Granada FC emerging victorious in the women’s side after defeating Jwaneng Galaxy FC Ladies 1-0.

Meanwhile, Jwaneng Galaxy was crowned champions in the men’s category after defeating Notwane FC 1-0 in the final.

Incidentally, the entire region of the world’s richest diamond mining town is basking in the afterglow of this astral team that is also celebrating its 10th anniversary of existence this year.

“The netball team recently achieved a monumental victory by winning the Lucara Netball League,” Rakgare added. “These accomplishments reflect not only their skill and determination but also the robust support system provided by Debswana.”

