Stalemate In Political Party Funding 

Saleshando calls for return of Bill to Parliament

GAZETTE REPORTER

Political parties are facing a potential delay in accessing the P34 million allocated for funding ahead of general elections in October.

The allocation of these funds remains unresolved due to disagreements over the best distribution model.

To resolve the impasse, the MP for Maun West, Dumelang Saleshando, has requested a return of Political Party Funding Bill to Parliament for further discussion.

Inappropriate

The Bill is already past its Second Reading by the Minister for State, Kabo Morwaeng.

Saleshando has argued that since discussions on political funding are ongoing at the All-Party Conference (APC), it would be inappropriate for Parliament to finalise decisions without the input of the APC.

The current allocation model suggests that only parties achieving 5% or more of the vote, including those victorious in the 2019 elections, will receive funds.

Not recognised

The model would exclude the Botswana Congress Party, which competed under the banner of the Umbrella for Democratic Change in 2019 and is not recognised as a separate entity by the Independent Electoral Commission.

“If this issue is returned to the General Assembly, it could delay the distribution of funds for this year’s elections,” Saleshando stated.

The winter session of Parliament is expected to conclude on 5 September.