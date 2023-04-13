BLLAHWU STANCHART LOAN SCHEME RELAUNCHED

Reasonable interest rates for workers the salient feature of the scheme

Initiative described as a partnership that goes back more than 10 years

Botswana Landboards, Local Authorities and Health Workers Union (BLLAHWU) has relaunched its revamped product, the BLLAHWU StanChart Loan Scheme, in partnership with Standard Chartered Bank and Bona Life as the underwriter.

The scheme, which is aimed at offering loans with reasonable interest rates to workers, was launched in Gaborone on 5 April 2023.

BLLAHWU president, Thatayaone Kesebonye, expressed his delight in the achievement, saying: “This is a great achievement for BLLAHWU, Standard Chartered and Bona Life. The role of trade unions in this instance is to look for services that are more friendly, which workers can be able to access, not high rates.”

Also speaking at the unveiling of the loan scheme, Acting Head of Consumer Private Business Banking of Standard Chartered Bank, Mosetsana Kapeko, noted: “The partnership is not new. It is a partnership that goes back more than 10 years and is a partnership that will continue for a lot more.”

Head of Business Development at Bona Life, Gaone Oaitse, commented: “While you go out there creating your own wealth, rest assured that your legacy will be protected and that should anything happen to you, Bona Life will be there to take care of everything.”

For his part, the Secretary General of BLLAHWU, Ketlhalefile Motshegwa, stated: “We value relationships, partnerships and stakeholders. That is why we remain loyal to this partnership.”

His being the message of the union, Motshegwa emphasised that BLLAHWU will continue to come up with schemes that address the needs of workers.

He described the relaunch of the BLLAHWU StanChart Loan Scheme as a positive development for workers in Botswana and the partnership between BLLAHWU, Standard Chartered and Bona Life as a testament to the power of collaboration and importance of providing affordable services to workers.

Motshegwa expressed hope that the initiative will inspire other organisations to come together and offer similar schemes to workers.