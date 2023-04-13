Questions Emerge About Delays In Moleps-Thamaga Road

P49m project is reported to be considerably behind schedule

GAZETTE REPORTER

Questions have begun to emerge about the snail’s pace of progress in refurbishing the Molepolole-Thamaga Highway that entails putting on a new layer of asphalt.

So serious is the matter that some members of Kweneng District Council are said to be demanding answers from previous and incumbent council chairman.

The P49 million project was awarded to Felyx Construction Company in February 2022. Informed sources say the project is considerably behind schedule and has already overshot its schedule.

“The project was to commence immediately upon the contract was awarded but there were a few logistical issues that had to be resolved,” said one source.

“It took some time before the contractor mobilises and got to site after the company received a mobilisation fee from the government. To-date it is only a fraction of the road that has been done.”

DCEC

The Botswana Gazette is informed that the project was to take not more than a year. “Councillors want to know what is causing the delay and why the contractor got to site late,” said another source.

“There have been attempts to report the matter to the Directorate on Corruption and Economic Crimes because allegations of corruption have also arisen.”

Upon being contacted, a director of Felyx Construction, Gaolaolwe Ntapu, said he was constrained to comment on the project and referred The Gazette to Kweneng District Council.

However, the Deputy Council Chairman, Slumber Mokgosi, also said he was in no position to comment and referred The Gazette to the Chairman Allen Jacobs whose phone was not answered.