Board Chair Dumps Air Botswana for Mozambique?

Air Botswana yet to confirm reports that Kondic may be required to relinquish his role amid reports that he has signed a new four-year contract with Mozambique Airlines

BONGANI MALUNGA

Air Botswana board chairperson Dane Kondic has reportedly signed a new four-year contract with Mozambique Airlines (LAM), a development that is widely expected to see him step down from his leadership role at the national carrier. According to media reports in Mozambique, Kondic will be dedicated exclusively to LAM.

Conflict of interest

Kondic was appointed chairman of LAM’s management committee in May, but just weeks later, at the end of June, he was also named chairman of the board of directors at Air Botswana, a development that immediately raised doubts over the feasibility and appropriateness of holding both positions simultaneously. In July, reports emerged raising concerns that his simultaneous roles with Air Botswana and Mozambique Airlines (LAM) constituted a potential conflict of interest.

Relinquishing

LAM, in conjunction with the Ports and Railways of Mozambique (CFM), held a press conference last week confirming that Kondic will have to relinquish his role at the Botswana airline as per the terms of his newly signed deal.

Terminating other commitments

“In addition to the commitment to LAM, there was that proclaimed commitment to Air Botswana, a contract which he had to terminate but he also had other commitments in Australia, so he was told that he had to terminate those other commitments,” CFM Chief Executive Officer Agostinho Langa was quoted as saying by Mozambican media.

Giving up earnings

“This also meant giving up some earnings, some of his own revenue and during the negotiations we had to take that into account. It took us a few days but the contract is signed,” Langa added during the press conference.

No confirmation

Air Botswana is yet to confirm reports that Kondic could be required to vacate his role at the national carrier. The airline noted that only an official board communication would constitute confirmation of any developments regarding his position.