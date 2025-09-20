BoMRA Calms Public Over Dubai Drugs Shipment

Authority dismisses fears of compromised medical products amid heat concerns

SESUPO RANTSIMAKO

The Botswana Medical Regulatory Authority (BoMRA) has reassured the public that recently imported medical products from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) were not compromised after brief exposure to sunlight during a ceremony at Sir Seretse Khama International Airport.

Public Concerns Over Handling

Members of the public and health commentators questioned whether the medicines’ effectiveness might have been affected by heat exposure. The concerns arose after the Dubai consignment was offloaded and temporarily placed in an open area under high temperatures during the ceremony, fueling debate over proper handling procedures.

Critics argued that medicines, particularly vaccines, must be shielded from direct sunlight and extreme conditions.

BoMRA Responds

In a statement, BoMRA emphasized that all due processes and safety measures were followed to protect the integrity and quality of the products. The Authority maintained that the medicines were handled according to international standards and dismissed claims that the temporary exposure posed any risk.

The agency said it has been coordinating closely with the Ministry of Health and international bodies since the declaration of a public health emergency by President Duma Boko to ensure compliance with regulatory requirements for emergency medical imports.

Checks and Monitoring

BoMRA noted that all medical products entering Botswana undergo rigorous vetting, including documentation reviews, pre-shipment inspections, and testing where necessary. Once in the country, they are further monitored through pharmacovigilance and surveillance programs.

The Authority confirmed that the Dubai shipment was subject to the same stringent procedures and reaffirmed its commitment to consistently applying regulatory standards to safeguard public health.

Field Perspectives

Peter Baleseng, president of the Botswana Nurses Union (BONU), said he was not fully briefed on the incident but stressed that medicines, particularly vaccines, should not be exposed to direct sunlight. He noted that even small shipments are usually transported in specialized containers.

“The public cannot just be mad for nothing; the outburst shows that something was done wrong in terms of handling the medicines,” Baleseng said. He also questioned the need for a celebratory event to mark the drug procurement, describing such displays as unnecessary for government operations.

