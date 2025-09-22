Calls Grow to Disbar GBV Prosecutor

While calls for the prosecutor’s disbarment mount, the Law Society has so far responded by condemning the prosecutor’s behaviour and assuring the public that the matter will not be overlooked

BONGANI MALUNGA

Calls are mounting for the Law Society of Botswana (LSB) to disbar a public prosecutor who was recently captured in a video allegedly assaulting a woman believed to be his live-in girlfriend.

Civil society groups say the allegations of Gender-Based Violence (GBV) that arose are serious enough to warrant suspension or disbarment of the prosecutor and that failing to act would undermine public confidence in the prosecution system.

In the presence of minors

The video depicting the public prosecutor assaulting the woman with a stick and abusing her verbally woman in the presence of minors went viral on social media last week.

On Friday, the Botswana Police Service (BPS) confirmed that the prosecutor had been arrested, with investigations underway to establish the full circumstances of the incident.

However, while authorities have said due process will be followed, rights groups are insisting that the video evidence in the public domain justifies swift disciplinary measures.

Detention without bail

The Botswana Network on Ethics, Law and HIV/AIDS (BONELA) holds that apprehension alone is not sufficient. The organisation has issued a statement in which it calls for appropriate charges and urges the courts to deny bail.

“Given the seriousness of the matter, including violence in the presence of children, BONELA’s position is that the Law Society of Botswana should recommend disbarment of this individual on the basis that he is not a fit and proper person to practice, subject to due process,” it said.

“Officers of the court who perpetrate GBV cannot be associated with the noble profession or entrusted to administer justice.”

Litmus test

The case has become a litmus test for how seriously the justice system in Botswana treats GBV, especially when officers of the court are involved.

Meanwhile, LSB has responded by condemning the prosecutor’s behaviour and assuring the public that the incident will not be overlooked.

“The LSB seeks to assure the public that it is treating this matter with the utmost importance and it is carrying out investigations and enquiries in accordance with its powers and mandate as set out in the Legal Practitioners Act and Regulations,” it said in a statement.

“Where misconduct is established, appropriate action will be taken.”