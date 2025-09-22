Maele in Trouble over Injured San Ranger

Botswana Khwedom Council has accused Minister Maele of ignoring appeals for help after his livestock injured a San game ranger in 2019

SESUPO RANTSIMAKO

The Minister of Tertiary Education, Research, Science and Technology, Prince Maele, has 14 days to respond or face possible legal action for allegedly ignoring a former San ranger who was seriously injured by the minister’s livestock in 2019.

In a strongly-worded letter to Maele, the Botswana Khwedom Council (BKC) Council accused the minister of using his political status to delay or deny justice.

According to BKC – which represents the interests and aspirations of the indigenous San peoples of Botswana – no resolution has been reached despite the seriousness of the matter because Maele has failed to honour a mediation process.

“Lack of respect”

“On 10th September 2025, during a telephone conversation initiated in good faith, you categorically stated that you would not negotiate with anyone at the lower level and insisted that the matter be taken to court,” the letter said.

“We were further disappointed by the tone and lack of respect shown during that conversation.”

BKC said the ranger, who is a member of the indigenous San community, has endured not only physical harm but also ongoing emotional and economic hardships due to the minister’s alleged refusal to take responsibility or demonstrate willingness to mediate.

Int’l human rights instruments

“This conduct reflects poorly on the standards expected from a person of your high office and undermines Botswana’s commitments to upholding human rights, labour protections, and justice for indigenous people,” said the letter.

BKC drew the minister’s attention to the Constitution of Botswana and international human rights instruments that the country is a signatory to for their emphasis on the right to dignity, equality before the law, and access to justice regardless of social or economic status.

“The San people, as indigenous citizens of this country, are entitled to full protection under these principles,” the Council emphasised.

14 days

The organisation has now demanded a written response within 14 days, warning that failure to act will leave it with no option but to pursue legal remedies and escalate the matter to oversight institutions, human rights bodies, and the public.

At the time of going to press, several attempts to contact Maele had proved futile as the minister neither answered the phone nor responded to texted messages.