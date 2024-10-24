BOFEPUSU Lambasts IEC 

Says elections officers’ right was violated

Analyst: “This kills people’s appetite to vote”

GAZETTE REPORTER

The Botswana Federation of Public, Private and Parastatal Sector Unions (BOFEPUSU) has expressed concern over reports that many election officers were unable to cast their votes on 19 October 2024.

According to the workers’ federation, this situation undermines key democratic values such as fairness, transparency and credibility, which are necessary for public trust in elections.

In a statement issued to the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) on 21 October 2024, BOFEPUSU highlighted the electoral body’s responsibility to ensure credible elections and called for immediate action to address the issue.

Section 61(4) of the Electoral Act

“This situation undermines the principles of fairness, transparency, and credibility that are essential for democratic processes,” it said.

BOFEPUSU emphasised the importance of adhering to Section 61(4) of the Electoral Act, which ensures election officers’ voting rights.

It urged the IEC to correct the issue to avoid disenfranchising those facilitating the electoral process. “We call upon the IEC to demonstrate transparency, professionalism and credibility in all aspects of its operations,” the union federation said.

Safeguarding electoral integrity

BOFEPUSU reaffirmed its commitment to promoting democracy and good governance, reminding the IEC of its duty to ensure that every voter, including election officers, should exercise their right to vote.

The workers’ federation stressed its dedication to safeguarding democratic participation and supporting the integrity of Botswana’s elections.

It repeated it’s message clearly: to maintain the credibility of the process, the IEC must ensure that election officers are given the opportunity to vote before the general elections.

26 October

Meanwhile, the IEC has announced that all those who could not vote in the advance elections, including those in diaspora, will be given an opportunity to vote on 26 October.

Observers say such shortcomings of the IEC could frustrate voters, some of who may ultimately decide against partaking in the elections.

“A lot of people might choose against going to vote,” said a political analyst. “The appetite to vote is now gone. Remember that these people use their personal resources to go and vote.”