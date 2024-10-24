BCP To Sue IEC Over Duplicate Voter Registrations

UDC expected to join BCP in legal battle

The two parties have been engaging behind the scenes

GAZETTE REPORTER

The Botswana Congress Party (BCP) plans to file a lawsuit against the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) over claims of duplicate voter registrations in multiple constituencies.

The IEC has not yet commented on the matter.

According to a party source, the BCP discovered that many individuals were registered more than once during their review of the physical voters’ roll.

Fighting corruption

The party decided to take legal action without engaging the IEC, citing lack of time for a formal dialogue. “The papers will be filed this afternoon,” said the source yesterday (Tuesday).

BCP president Dumelang Saleshando confirmed the legal action in a social media post yesterday.

He emphasised the BCP’s commitment to safeguarding democracy and fighting corruption.

Just future for Batswana

“This election is critical to securing a brighter, more just future for all Batswana,” Saleshando said, adding he would lead with integrity and purpose if elected.

Meanwhile, the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) is expected to join the BCP in this legal suit following behind-the-scenes discussions between the two parties about how to address the IEC irregularities.

IEC spokesperson Osupile Maroba had not responded to Gazette inquiries at the time of going to press.