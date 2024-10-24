MoH Reports “Stable” Availability of Medicines 

Quantification seminar reveals supplies of up to 94% for certain medicines

MoH has come under criticism for shortage of medicines at public health facilities

GAZETTE REPORTER

Availability of pharmaceuticals, including vital, essential and non-essential medicines, has remained stable from January to-date, the Monitoring and Evaluation Specialist at the Ministry of Health (MoH), Tumisang Phaladi, has said.

“Vital medicines are currently available at 78%, essential medicines at 67%, and non-essential medicines at 62%”, she added. “Most health programmes, including those for ARVs and vaccines, are showing an availability rate of over 94%.”

These updates were made at the MOH’s annual quantification seminar held in Gaborone last week.

Inventory management

Speaking at the same event, the Acting Secretary for Primary Health Care, Samuel Kolane, emphasised the need for a robust supply chain system to streamline the distribution of medicines, reduce delays, and improve inventory management.

“It is important to prioritise effective service delivery and addressing inefficiencies within the health sector,” he said.

“The time is now for the Ministry of Health to focus on reducing inefficiencies and ensuring that the right quantities of medical supplies are available at health facilities.”

Data on consumption

He urged stakeholders to identify barriers and implement best practices to improve healthcare services, ensuring that stockouts are minimised.

“We do not want a situation where a commodity is out of stock at a facility while it is available in the warehouse,” he added.

Kolane also highlighted the importance of using data on medicine utilisation and consumption patterns to better predict future needs and prevent stock shortages.

He called on employees of Central Medical Stores (CMS) to prioritise effective service delivery because CMS plays a critical role in supporting the healthcare system by ensuring timely distribution of medicines to health facilities.

Baylor College of Medicine

MoH faced public criticism last year over persistent shortages of essential medicines at public health facilities across Botswana. The ministry acknowledged the severity of the drug scarcity and described the situation as “dire” but assured the public that the crisis would eventually pass.

Then health minister Dr Edwin Dikoloti emphasised that shipments of vital medicines, including those for hypertension, antibiotics and diabetes, were expected.

He lauded Baylor College of Medicine, among others, saying Botswana’s partnership with the institution had played a crucial role in mitigating the shortages.