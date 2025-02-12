BOFEPUSU Scores Boko’s First 100 Days Low

…but labour federation declares itself patient because there is ongoing engagement inspite of challenges that the government faces



Expectations of the working class were not met in President Duma Boko’s first 100 days in office, the Botswana Federation of Public, Private and Parastatal Sector Unions (BOFEPUSU), has said.

However, according to the Secretary General of the labour centre, Robert Rabasimane, BOFEPUSU will remain patient inspite of the failure of President Boko’s government to address several pressing labour issues.

He acknowledged that the new government faces challenges and expressed hope for progress in the future.

“We had wanted him to address a good number of issues within his first 100 days but he has failed to do that,” Rabasimane said in an interview. “However, we are quite patient because we are aware of some of his challenges.”

The unionist expressed optimism that both parties will sit down soon to discuss the demands of the working class because Boko’s government has shown commitment.

“We appreciate that there is commitment from his government, considering how we are always engaging,” he said.

“We have already started engagements because we had come a long way trying to convince the previous administration of the importance of the Bargaining Council.”

According to Rabasimane, BOFEPUSU intends to engage the government on plans to reduce the public sector wage bill in a bid to cushion the economy as it grapples with declining revenues.

In 2023, then Minister of State, Kabo Morwaeng, announced that the Public Service Coordinating Bargaining Council (PSCBC) would be reinstated before February 2024.

The government has already engaged the Directorate of Public Service Management (DPSM) to finalise the details.

The UDC-led government, in partnership with Choppies, recently took steps towards companies implementing a minimum wage of P4,000 for employees.