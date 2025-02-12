Ntungamili Raguin’s Victory a Beacon of Hope for Botswana Tennis

Raguin entered tourney as an individual but carried the nation’s flag still

His victory seen as inspiration for a new generation of players in Botswana

Entering competitions as individuals is common in int’l junior tennis

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

In a significant win for Botswana tennis, Ntungamili Raguin clinched his first World ITF J60 singles title in Kenya over the weekend when he defeated Morocco’s Abdelaziz Guennouni 6-1, 6-2 in the championship match.

The triumph marks a remarkable achievement for Raguin who, although not directly part of the Botswana Tennis Association’s (BTA) junior development programme, continues to inspire a new generation of players back home.

BTA spokesperson Tshephang Tlhankane subsequently described Raguin’s victory as a milestone for Botswana tennis and an example of what local players can aspire to achieve.

Great motivation

“Ntungamili winning this tournament is a huge achievement for the country and a great motivation for our locally based players,” she said in an interview. “It shows them that they too can compete and succeed on the international stage.”

The victory in Kenya underscores the potential of Botswana’s tennis talent even when players are not on national assignments. Raguin entered the tournament as an individual, which is a common practice in international junior tennis.

“The J-level tournaments are not national assignments, even though players carry the national flag whenever they compete abroad,” Tlhankane explained. “Players individually choose which world events they want to participate in.”

Junior tennis coordinator

Despite Raguin’s independent path, BTA remains committed to nurturing young talent. The association recently hired a Junior Tennis Coordinator in a move aimed at bolstering its development programmes.

“The most important stage in tennis is junior development,” Tlhankane emphasised. “We are always looking to invest in talent, whether it’s hiring experts or hosting tournaments locally to give players exposure to high-performance tennis.”

Tlhankane highlighted the collective effort required for success, stressing that the journey demands more than just the dedication of players and coaches.

Every way possible

“Commitment, dedication and sacrifice are essential – not just for players and coaches but for the entire ecosystem, including parents, the tennis community and the business sector,” she said.

As Botswana continues to make strides in the sport, the association remains determined to support promising players like Raguin.

“Just like any other rising star, it’s in our best interest to support Ntungamili and others in every way possible, resources permitting, to help them reach the highest levels of tennis,” said Tlhankane.

Raguin’s victory sends a powerful message to young players in Botswana: success on the international stage is possible.