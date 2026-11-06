President Duma Boko says Botswana’s support for Dr Gevorg Tamamyan rests on his commitment to underserved communities and the need for a more effective World Health Organization.

TEFO PHEAGE

President Duma Boko has explained Botswana’s decision to nominate Dr Gevorg Tamamyan for the World Health Organization’s top position, saying the country’s own health-system challenges underline the importance of effective global health leadership.

In a nomination letter, addressed to the chairperson of the WHO Executive Board, Boko formally proposed Tamamyan for appointment as Director-General at the World Health Assembly in May 2027.

The letter sets out the President’s reasons for backing the candidate, placing access to healthcare and institutional effectiveness at the centre of Botswana’s endorsement.

A Stronger Who

Boko argues that pressure on multilateral institutions should be answered by strengthening the WHO’s effectiveness.

“At a moment when multilateral institutions are under strain as rarely before, my Government believes the answer is not a diminished WHO but a demonstrably effective one,” he writes.

The President links that position to Botswana’s experience, saying a country that has confronted the limitations of its own health system understands what effectiveness must mean.

His remarks frame the nomination around the organisation’s ability to respond to countries’ healthcare needs, particularly those of people who struggle to obtain care.

Personal Assessment

Boko says he met Tamamyan before endorsing him and was satisfied that his commitment to underserved communities went beyond words.

“I have met Dr. Tamamyan and satisfied myself that his commitment to those who are furthest from care is not rhetorical, and it is on that basis, and not on any other, that Botswana puts his name forward.”

The President describes Tamamyan as ideally placed to serve as the organisation’s chief technical and administrative officer.

Boko pledges that both Botswana and Tamamyan will observe the code of conduct governing the election.

Election Timetable

Tamamyan is among seven candidates announced by the WHO on 29 October. The first candidates’ forum, scheduled for 18–19 November in Geneva, will allow contenders to engage with member states and associate members.

The Executive Board will narrow the field to five candidates in early 2027, interview them and nominate up to three for consideration by the World Health Assembly. Member states will appoint the next Director-General in May, with the successful candidate taking office on 16 August 2027.