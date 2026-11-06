Middleton’s Cookbook Makes Global Final

From Botswana’s seswaa to Korean fried chicken, Kenneth Middleton’s debut cookbook is cooking up international recognition, landing among just eight finalists worldwide.

Botswana’s culinary creativity is getting a global seat at the table, and Middleton’s Paradise is bringing the flavour.

The debut cookbook has been named one of just eight worldwide finalists in the First Cookbook category at the 2026 Gourmand World Cookbook Awards, putting its ambitious blend of local and international cuisine in the global spotlight.

A PASSPORT FOR THE PALATE

Published by Penguin Random House South Africa, Paradise celebrates indulgent, guilt-free cooking, taking readers from southern African staples such as seswaa to Vietnamese pho and Korean fried chicken.

That culinary crossover gives the book a deliciously expansive identity, celebrating food without borders while keeping regional flavours in the mix.

Middleton welcomed the recognition with characteristic optimism, thanking his publishers and supporters as he awaits the final verdict.

“Until then, this office remains optimistically disposed towards a favourable verdict and we place our fate in the hands of providence,” he said.

The winners will be announced in May 2027. Until then, Paradise has already secured a place among the world’s standout debut cookbooks.