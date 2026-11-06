Katlego Twala’s Tokyo Moment

From Botswana to Tokyo, Katlego C.L. Twala is making her mark on the international art scene, earning recognition for work that connects African perspectives with the wider world.

Botswana’s art scene has another reason to look beyond its borders. Artist Katlego C.L. Twala has earned the Sponsor Award at the inaugural Toyota Tsusho Corporation (TTC) African Art Award in Tokyo, Japan.

The recognition celebrates her artistic excellence, creative vision and perspectives connecting Africa with the world.

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Twala was among young, award-winning African artists from Botswana, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Ethiopia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo hosted in Tokyo for the sponsored exhibition.

TTC says the award was “established to support artists working across Africa”, providing a platform for creatives to showcase their work in Japan.

Twala’s growing international profile reflects a career built on technical training and notable exhibitions. She studied at the Swedish Academy of Realist Art and the Barcelona Academy of Art before winning the New Emergence Art Prize in 2024.

Her momentum continued in 2025, when she presented a sold-out solo booth at Latitudes Art Fair with the Banana Club Artist Fund, followed by a presentation at FNB Art Joburg with Everard Read Gallery.

The Tokyo award adds another milestone to her trajectory, putting a Motswana artist’s creative vision in an international conversation.