Beauty Reset Brunch Returns In 2027

Beauty routines meet bigger conversations when Jessica Molefe’s Beauty Reset Brunch returns to Gaborone, bringing sisterhood, wellness and personal growth back to the rooftop.

Consider this your cue to gather the girls, refresh your goals and make room for a little self-discovery. The Beauty Reset Brunch is returning on 27 February 2027, with makeup artist and content creator Jessica Molefe bringing the women-focused experience back to Game City Rooftop in Gaborone.

“Get ready for a day of beauty, meaningful conversations, sisterhood, inspiration, and unforgettable experiences as we gather to celebrate becoming the woman of your dreams,” Molefe announced. “Tickets are officially on sale!”

MORE THAN A PRETTY FACE

Following a successful inaugural edition earlier this year, the brunch is positioning itself as more than a beauty date on the social calendar.

The experience explores self-perception, wellness and personal growth, with professionals in beauty, dermatology, fitness and mindset bringing practical knowledge into the conversation.

That mix gives the event a broader purpose: creating space for women to talk about how they look, how they feel and who they want to become.

The rooftop setting adds a social touch, but the real draw is the promise of connection and conversations that go beyond makeup bags and skincare routines.

With tickets already on sale, the countdown to February has officially begun. Whether the goal is a fresh perspective, new connections or a little inspiration, the Beauty Reset Brunch is inviting women to make themselves part of the plan.