Strengthening Retirement Outcomes Through Effective Investment Strategy.

By Reason Nyamambi, Managing Director, Old Mutual Life Botswana

A comfortable retirement is not determined by how much you earn, but by what you save, protect and grow along the way. Old Mutual Life Botswana Managing Director Reason Nyamambi explains how the financial decisions made today can mean the difference between financial security and hardship in retirement.

For many people, retirement is imagined as a date: the day they leave employment and begin a new chapter of life. From an investment perspective, however, retirement is a journey that begins long before that date and continues well beyond it.

The financial decisions made during a person’s working years influence the resources available when they stop earning a salary. How much they contribute, how long their savings remain invested, how their investments perform and how they manage their savings along the way all have a bearing on the eventual outcome.

This is why retirement planning needs to look beyond the final value of a retirement fund. It must consider the decisions and investment conditions that shape that value over time.

The value of starting early and contributing consistently

Time is one of the most important factors in long-term investing. Contributions made early in a person’s working life have more time to benefit from investment growth, including the effect of returns accumulating on previous returns.

The level of contributions also matters. Even where an individual starts saving early, contributions that are too low may result in insufficient savings at retirement. Increasing contributions as income grows can help strengthen the eventual outcome.

For employers and retirement fund stakeholders, this raises important questions about whether contribution structures remain appropriate as salaries, living costs and retirement expectations change.

Members also need to understand the relationship between their current contributions and their future needs. A retirement fund statement provides a picture of accumulated savings, but members should also consider what those savings could mean in terms of an income during retirement.

What happens to savings along the way?

A retirement investment journey rarely follows a straight line. Employees change jobs, experience periods of financial pressure and make decisions that can interrupt their savings.

One of the most consequential decisions is withdrawing retirement savings when leaving employment. While access to accumulated funds may address an immediate financial need, withdrawing those savings can significantly reduce the capital available for retirement. It also removes the opportunity for that money to remain invested and potentially grow over the remaining years.

Preservation is therefore an important part of retirement planning. Maintaining savings when changing employment helps protect the progress already made and allows the investment journey to continue.

Consistent contributions and preservation work together. A member who contributes regularly but repeatedly withdraws accumulated savings may undermine the long-term value of those contributions.

Understanding investment risk over time

Retirement savings are exposed to financial market movements throughout the investment period. Markets experience stronger and weaker cycles, and the value of investments can fluctuate as economic conditions change.

The impact of these fluctuations depends partly on when they occur. A member with many years until retirement may have more time to recover from a period of weaker market performance. For someone approaching retirement, a decline in investment values can have more immediate consequences, particularly if they need to begin drawing an income.

This is why investment strategy should take account of members’ time horizons, risk profiles and retirement objectives. The approach suitable for someone at the beginning of their career may not be appropriate for someone nearing retirement.

One investment approach designed to address the experience of market fluctuations is Smooth Bonus investing. During stronger investment periods, a portion of returns is set aside to help cushion weaker periods. The intention is to moderate short-term fluctuations while pursuing long-term growth.

Old Mutual Life Botswana’s Kgodiso Smooth Bonus Investment Portfolio brings this approach to the local market. It provides an investment option for consideration within the broader retirement investment landscape.

The suitability of any investment option must be assessed in relation to the objectives of the retirement fund, the needs of its members and their investment time horizons. Smooth Bonus does not eliminate investment risk or guarantee returns. Its approach is intended to support a steadier investment experience over time.

The transition from saving to living on savings

Reaching retirement changes the role of accumulated savings. During a person’s working life, the focus is generally on building capital through contributions and investment growth. At retirement, that capital may need to provide an income over many years.

This transition requires careful planning. Retirees need to consider their expected expenses, inflation, income requirements and how long their savings may need to last. Decisions about how much to withdraw and how the remaining savings are invested can influence their financial security throughout retirement.

The investment journey therefore does not end when employment ends. The focus shifts towards managing accumulated resources responsibly so that they can support the retiree’s needs over time.

Building better retirement outcomes

There is no single decision or investment product that can guarantee a comfortable retirement. Better outcomes are shaped by a combination of adequate contributions, consistent saving, preservation, appropriate investment strategies and informed decisions at different stages of life.

Employers, trustees, advisers and financial services providers all have a role in helping members understand these factors. Equally, individuals need to take an active interest in their retirement savings and the choices available to them.

Retirement may have a date on the calendar, but financial preparedness is built over many years. The quality of that journey will have a lasting influence on the opportunities and security people can enjoy when their working lives come to an end.

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