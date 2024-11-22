Boko Promises Transparency In Public Spending

New govt to enable real-time financial monitoring by citizens

GAZETTE REPORTER

The Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) government has pledged to increase transparency in government expending by enabling citizens to track how public funds are used.

In his State of the Nation Address (SONA) , President Duma Boko announced plans to publish a comprehensive review of public finances.

“You want to know that your money is being used to better the lives of all Batswana, not just a few,” he said.

Digital oversight

The initiative includes digital platforms for real-time monitoring of public expenditure and a framework for addressing inefficiencies.

According to the President, the government will also release an annual State of Progress report.

“We will publish a comprehensive review of public finances to identify waste, corruption and inefficiencies, followed by a plan for corrective actions,” he said.

Botswana joins SA, Nigeria

Botswana joins other African nations that prioritise public spending transparency.

South Africa’s Municipal Money and Open Budget initiatives allow citizens to monitor local government spending.

Kenya’s Integrated Financial Management Information System (IFMIS) tracks procurement and public expenditures while Nigeria’s Open Treasury Portal offers daily updates on government disbursements.

Misconceptions

Rwanda has been lauded for its Imihigo Performance Contracts, which publicise government spending on development projects while Uganda’s Budget Information Portal tracks expenditures at both national and local levels.

Restoring trust and attracting investment

Analysts believe Botswana’s commitment to transparency could attract foreign investment and rebuild public trust.

“The secrecy around public funds creates misconceptions and undermines confidence in government institutions,” said one.

To benefit all

“What we recently saw happening at CEDA was mainly because of lack of transparency in public spending.”

In his speech yesterday, President Boko reassured citizens that this initiative will not only uncover inefficiencies but will also ensure that public funds are used to benefit all.

“This administration will deliver on its promise of a new Botswana – one built on accountability and trust.”