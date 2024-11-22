Kario Urges Respect In Critiquing Domkrag Leaders

Acknowledges need to vent out but says respect is of the essence

Masisi says he has a role to play in charting a course for the future

SESUPO RANTSIMAKO

The Secretary General of the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP), Kavis Kario, has urged aggrieved democrats to express their views of party leaders in a respectful manner.

Speaking in an interview in response to widely-publicised letters of criticism about the recent loss of power aimed at the president of the party, Mokgweetsi Masisi, Kario acknowledged the frustrations but emphasised the need to maintain respect.

Dismal performance

“We acknowledge the venting out and the accusations levelled at Masisi for the dismal performance of the party in the general elections,” he said.

“However, we urge BDP members to express themselves in a respectful manner. We acknowledge the frustrations because it is part of the healing process.

“However, as we map our way forward, we should be careful not to allow ourselves to be disrespectful.”

Harsh open letters

A growing number of BDP members have been voicing their frustrations on social media since last week, some of them with harsh open letters to the former president.

A notable one was by former mayor of Gaborone, Austin Abraham, who put blame for the party’s recent defeat in the general elections squarely on Masisi for his “comic comments”.

“Comic comments and lack of respect for the people were key factors that led to the BDP’s loss,” he wrote.

Another letter was written by Kabo Masoba who called for Masisi’s resignation and blamed him for lack of unity, inspiration and open dialogue in the BDP.

Masisi says will stay put

“Leadership is about accountability,” he wrote. “In light of these issues, I respectfully but firmly call upon you, the president, and all members of the central committee, to resign with immediate effect.”

But Masisi has maintained that he will not resign, stating that he still has a role to play in mapping the way forward after the unexpected defeat of the BDP.