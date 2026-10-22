Boko Rejects Pressure Over China Ties

President Duma Boko defends closer ties with China while signalling major American investment, insisting Botswana’s national interests will determine its partnerships.

BONGANI MALUNGA

President Duma Boko has rejected concerns that Botswana’s closer ties with China could damage relations with the United States, saying national interests will determine the country’s strategic partnerships.

Addressing journalists in Gaborone on Monday, October 19, following his state visit to China, Boko insisted that Botswana’s foreign policy is shaped by national interests rather than pressure to choose sides in geopolitical disputes.

The President argued that even powerful nations divided by international conflicts still cooperate when their interests demand it, questioning why Botswana should deny itself similar diplomatic flexibility.

China Partnership

His remarks come after Botswana and China elevated their relationship to a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, opening a new chapter in bilateral engagement on trade, investment and development.

Boko made it clear that closer ties with China should not be mistaken for turning Botswana’s back on the US. Instead, his administration is willing to work with any government prepared to take Botswana’s economic challenges seriously.

“It is our strategic interest that informs us how we deal and who we deal with, we will consider our alignment based on strategic interests. We offer this to all, including the United States, we are ready to work with them in the same way that they are working with China and Russia in the face of the Russia-Ukraine war. Why? Because there is a compelling strategic interest of the United States. There is always an element of self referentiality in international relations, you look at what is best for you and you deal with everybody,” Boko explained.

US Investment

Boko highlighted that Botswana cannot afford to lose potential investment opportunities to avoid offending competing global powers.

In a further indication that Washington remains in Botswana’s plans, Boko hinted at major investment from the United States, with details expected to be announced during his upcoming State of the Nation Address. He did not disclose the expected investment value, sectors or timelines, leaving the scale of the anticipated American involvement unclear.