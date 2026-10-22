UB to Honour Three Leaders

Roy Sesana, Matshidiso Moeti and Justice Oagile Dingake will receive honorary doctorates for their contributions to human rights, public health and justice.

The University of Botswana (UB) will confer honorary doctorates on Roy Sesana, Dr Matshidiso Moeti and Justice Professor Oagile Bethuel Key Dingake during its 44th graduation ceremony, scheduled for 21–23 October.

The university said the honours recognise their contributions to human rights, public health and the advancement of justice.

RECOGNISING HUMAN RIGHTS ADVOCACY

Sesana will receive a Doctor of Letters (DLitt) honoris causa for his advocacy for the rights, cultural identity and dignity of Basarwa communities, particularly those in the Central Kalahari Game Reserve. His work has drawn attention to indigenous peoples’ land rights, cultural preservation and access to essential services.

PUBLIC HEALTH LEADERSHIP

Moeti will receive a Doctor of Science (DSc) honoris causa for her contribution to public health across Africa. She served as World Health Organisation (WHO) Regional Director for Africa from 2015 to 2025, becoming the first woman to hold the position.

During her tenure, she worked on regional responses to public health challenges, health emergency preparedness and universal health coverage.

JUSTICE AND LEGAL SCHOLARSHIP

Dingake will receive a Doctor of Laws (LLD) honoris causa in recognition of his contributions to the judiciary, legal scholarship and human rights.

He currently serves as a judge of the Supreme and National Courts of Papua New Guinea, having previously served on the Residual Special Court. His work includes constitutionalism, labour law, judicial education and access to justice.

The university’s 44th graduation ceremony will be held under the theme, “Building High-Performance Economies: From Local Excellence to Global Impact.”

The honorary degrees recognise contributions beyond academia, with the three recipients representing work in community rights advocacy, public health and the administration of justice.