BOPEU Demands Budget Relief for Workers

BOPEU wants the 2027/28 budget to protect wages, ease household costs and create jobs, warning against pursuing fiscal discipline at workers’ expense.

GAZETTE REPORTER

The Botswana Public Employees Union (BOPEU) has urged government to protect wages and household incomes in the 2027/28 National Budget, warning against using fiscal constraints to justify cuts at workers’ expense.

The union wants the budget to prioritise wages, jobs and household welfare, with tangible relief from the rising costs of food, housing, transport, electricity, education and healthcare.

In its submission to the Ministry of Finance’s call for contributions to the 2027/28 National Budget Strategy Paper, BOPEU argues that the budget’s success should be measured by its impact on citizens, particularly workers, young people and vulnerable households, as well as expenditure control and fiscal discipline.

Protecting Wages

“Fiscal responsibility must go hand in hand with social responsibility,” the union states, insisting that remuneration policies must account for inflation, the cost of living and workers’ contribution to national development.

“Workers cannot continue to carry the burden of rising living costs while their incomes struggle to meet the cost of food, housing, transport, electricity, education and healthcare,” BOPEU says.

The union wants government to introduce measures that protect real wages, improve disposable incomes and prevent workers from bearing a disproportionate share of the country’s economic difficulties.

Tax Burden

It also takes aim at the cumulative burden of taxation, utility charges, service fees and multiple levies, calling for a comprehensive assessment of how these charges affect low- and middle-income earners.

Rather than imposing additional financial pressure on citizens, the union argues that government should first strengthen the collection, administration and accountability of existing revenue instruments.

“Tax policy must raise the resources needed for national development without unnecessarily eroding workers’ disposable income,” it says.

Productive Investment

BOPEU also wants the budget to deliver a more decisive shift towards productive sectors capable of creating sustainable employment and increasing citizen participation in the economy.

It identifies manufacturing, agro-processing, textiles, tourism, food production and mineral beneficiation as areas requiring greater investment.

It says public investment, procurement and appropriate incentives should support domestic enterprises, local production and skills transfer while ensuring accountability and value for money.

The union warns that economic diversification will mean little to ordinary Batswana unless it translates into decent jobs, fair wages, safe working conditions and respect for workers’ rights.

Youth Employment

BOPEU also demands practical employment pathways for young people and graduates instead of continued promises.

It calls for expanded paid apprenticeships, graduate placements and workplace training, alongside support for viable youth-owned businesses.

The union identifies the Local Enterprise Authority (LEA), National Development Bank (NDB) and Citizen Entrepreneurial Development Agency (CEDA) as institutions that should strengthen access to business development support, markets, mentorship and appropriate financing.

It warns that internships must equip young people with practical skills and improve their employment prospects rather than become a source of cheap labour.

Spending Oversight

“Fiscal discipline must not become a justification for containing public-sector costs at the expense of workers and essential services,” the union says.

It wants stronger oversight of public projects, procurement and revenue collection, alongside spending that improves service delivery, expands productive capacity and creates lasting economic benefits.