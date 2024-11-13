Boko Vows to Attend Parliament

GAZETTE REPORTER

In a departure from the tradition set by his predecessors, newly-elected President Duma Boko has committed to regularly attending Parliament to directly engage with and respond to questions from legislators.

This decision marks a significant shift from the practice of former presidents who typically attended Parliament only for formal occasions like the State of the Nation Address (SONA) or to promote a particular agenda.

Unlike in more mature democracies, Botswana’s laws do not compel the President to account directly to Parliament as the people’s representatives.

A point of contention

This arrangement has been a point of contention as highlighted by the late former Speaker of the National Assembly, Ray Molomo, in his book, Democratic Deficit in the Parliament of Botswana.

“Our presidents can absent themselves from the chamber for almost a whole session,” he wrote, adding that questions directed to the presidency are typically answered by the Minister in the Office of the President, “and the President does not have to be present for this important engagement”.

Molomo pointed out that the practice may stem from a constitutional technicality, as Section 57 of the Botswana Constitution defines the President as a Member of Parliament:

“We will get serious”

“There shall be a Parliament of Botswana, which shall consist of the President and a National Assembly,” it says. However, the Constitution does not explicitly mandate the President’s regular attendance.

Asked by this publication about his attendance plans, President Boko responded: “I will be attending Parliament to engage with Members of the House on the issues affecting our people.

“We will get serious. One of the reasons presidents have been shying away from attending Parliament was the playful manner in which the parliamentary proceedings often turn into.”

Sign of respect

In previous interviews, political scientist Professor Zibani Maundeni encouraged presidents to be more present in Parliament.

“The president should not leave after delivering the SONA only to resurface again next year to deliver another but should – as a sign of respect to parliament – sit, listen to feedback from legislators and dialogue with them.”

Currently, after the President delivers the SONA, the Vice President is tasked with responding to debates on behalf of the President and is allotted more time than ordinary Members of Parliament to address issues raised by legislators.