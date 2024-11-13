“Hold Me, Said the Earth” – An Exhibition by Ann Gollifer 

The artist sees the exhibition as exploration of identity and belonging and an invitation to consider our connections to the land, to each other and to the stories we carry. Staff Writer GOSEGO MOTSUMI reports

An upcoming exhibition “Hold Me, Said the Earth,” featuring works by Botswana-based artist Ann Gollifer, will be on display at the Origins Centre at Wits University in Johannesburg from 14 November 2024 to mid-February 2025.

Curated by Kim Makin, the exhibition delves deeply into themes of identity, belonging and the human experience through Gollifer’s art. Her work reflects a lifelong journey of navigating her multi-racial and multi-national heritage, offering audiences an intimate yet universal examination of identity.

An earth archive

In her recent works, Gollifer uses pigments derived from Botswana’s earth, creating what she calls an “earth archive.” She carefully selects, processes and names each pigment, using hues of cream, yellow, pink, red, brown and black.

These colours – drawn from the very landscape of her adopted home – are not mere pigments but symbols of history, culture and personal identity. By incorporating natural colors found in Botswana’s soil, her art becomes a tangible link to the land, creating an emotional resonance that is both deeply personal and universally meaningful.

The power of red ochre

A central element in this exhibition is Gollifer’s use of red ochre, a pigment with deep historical and cultural significance. Red ochre has been used by human societies for over 100,000 years, marking one of humanity’s earliest forays into symbolic culture.

Gollifer’s use of this colour invites viewers to contemplate the shared human history embedded in the earth. Her art reflects on the ways bodies have been categorised and politicised throughout history, particularly through 18th and 19th-century scientific practices that classified humans by race and physical traits.

A dialogue on humanity

Through her art, Gollifer builds a bridge between the ancient and the modern. Her piece “Kgalagadi Mermaid” (2021) exemplifies this connection, intertwining personal histories with broader themes of identity.

Her work serves as both an aesthetic and social commentary, drawing upon her experiences as a multi-national artist to address issues of identity, race and belonging. By grounding her art in her personal narrative, she extends an invitation to others to consider their own relationships with these themes, fostering a shared space for reflection.

A journey with the Earth

In her artist’s statement, Gollifer describes her artistic process as a journey with Botswana’s earth colours. She collaborates respectfully with traditional pigment users across Botswana such as healers, muralists, and traders.

Each pigment, made from local soils, is sieved, ground and mulled with gum Arabic, creating vibrant, environmentally-safe watercolours preserved with essential oils. This method highlights her connection to the landscape and her desire to root her work in a sense of community and familiarity with the local culture.

Through her art, Gollifer urges viewers to reflect on how their own identities are shaped by geography, history and experience. Her pieces ask probing questions about race, gender and nationality, creating a dialogue between personal mythologies and broader social narratives.

“‘Hold Me,’ Said the Earth” serves as both a call to contemplation and an invitation to consider our connections to the land, to each other and to the stories we carry.