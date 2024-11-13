There Is “Room For Improvement” In SEMP Selections 

While welcoming the SEMP selections as they stand, the Botswana Federation of the Disabled holds that there is room for improvement and that Botswana can set a precedent for inclusivity in leadership

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Following last week’s announcement of Specially Elected Members of Parliament (SEMPs), the Botswana Federation of the Disabled and Tshimologo Association for the Albinism Community have expressed hope for greater inclusion in government.

The spokesperson for the organisations, Philadelphia Motladiile, acknowledged that the new administration holds potential to advance representation for people living with disabilities, LGBTQIs, and other marginalised communities.

Greater youth representation

Her views echoed a broader sentiment in the nation, advocating for a more inclusive approach to leadership that reflects Botswana’s diverse populace.

The SEMP appointments include notable figures such as former Minister of Trade and Industry Bogolo Kenewendo, retired Major General Pius Mokgware, and UDC Head of Communications Moeti Mohwasa. Also among them is Miss World Africa 2024, Lesego Chombo, a young advocate whose addition has sparked hope for greater youth representation in Parliament.

However, while these selections bring fresh perspectives, they do not yet fully address the demand for representation within Botswana’s power structures.

Women in influential roles

Motladiile emphasised that true inclusivity cannot be achieved without enhanced educational efforts, particularly regarding gender equality in government. While the inclusion of young and female members like Chombo is a positive step, she added that more women in influential roles are necessary to balance representation.

Botswana’s Parliament currently features only six women, three elected in general elections and three SEMPs, resulting in a disappointing 8.8% female representation.

Chombo’s entry

Motladiile voiced optimism, hoping the administration will support future initiatives to expand SEMP seats and further diversify representation.

At 26, Chombo’s appointment has drawn mixed reactions from the public. Some questioned whether joining Parliament might hinder her career momentum while others saw her as a timely youth voice in Botswana’s legislature.

Chombo is no stranger to advocacy; her platform as Miss Botswana and later Miss World Africa provided avenues to address social issues, notably through her Genesis Project under the Lesego Chombo Foundation.

“If it’s not now, then when?”

Known for her intelligence and determination, she is eager to represent youth interests in government as the newly appointed minister of Youth and Gender Affairs, aiming to channel her experiences and qualifications for change.

“I believe that my background as an attorney, my experiences as Miss World Africa, and my commitment as a young person make me qualified,” she said in a recent interview. “If it’s not now, then when?”

Her words resonate with many young Batswana who envision a Parliament that speaks directly to their aspirations, struggles and ambitions.

Slow pace

As Botswana grapples with a slow pace of gender and minority inclusion, organisations like the Botswana Federation of the Disabled continue to champion increased diversity in government.

Motladiile’s remarks reflect a belief that a more balanced and representative Parliament is achievable. For now, her message is that there is room for improvement and that with concerted efforts, Botswana can set a precedent for inclusivity in leadership.