DStv Stream Unwraps The Festive Magic

It’s about having something for everyone and does, including three Botswana-produced films on Mzansi Magic: Mokwalo, Buying The Cow, and Khumo Ya Dinaledi, written and directed by local talents Masego Mohwasa and Bongani Buzzman respectively.

GAZETTE REPORTER

The holiday season is here, and as the end of 2024 nears, it is time to embrace all the festive fun and memorable gatherings that make this time of year so special.

This season, DStv Botswana’s “Vaa Le DStv This Festive” campaign brings excitement right to the screen with DStv Stream, offering on-the-go entertainment that fits perfectly into all holiday plans.

Entertainment any time, anywhere

With DStv Stream, MultiChoice Botswana’s Managing Director, Stephanie Pillay, emphasises convenience and flexibility for customers during the holiday season.

“The festive season is all about bonding and making memories with those closest to us, and with DStv Stream, we provide customers the entertainment they love wherever they are,” she said in an interview.

DStv Stream enables subscribers to access their DStv subscriptions via internet-connected devices without needing a decoder or installation, ideal for enjoying live sports, movies, TV shows, and more while on the move.

Holiday lineup

In November, viewers can look forward to three Botswana-produced films premiering on Mzansi Magic: Mokwalo, Buying The Cow, and Khumo Ya Dinaledi, written and directed by local talents Masego Mohwasa and Bongani Buzzman respectively.

Nature lovers can also catch Wild Botswana: Born to Survive on Nat Geo Wild, an awe-inspiring look at the trials of parenthood in the wilderness, airing on November 10.

Global favourites

For those craving international excitement, DStv brings exclusive premieres, including the highly-anticipated Dune Prophecy on M-Net, launching 18 November. Follow the Harkonnen sisters, Valya and Tula, in their thrilling journey of power and ambition, laying the foundations for the legendary Bene Gesserit.

Brilliant Minds, debuting on 26 November, offers an intriguing storyline as Dr Oliver Wolf, an unorthodox neurologist, uncovers fascinating insights into the human mind. And for some magical culinary fun, Harry Porter: Wizards of Baking on Food Network promises a festive feast for all ages.

Premier league action

Football fans can dive into an action-packed December as the Premier League heats up the festive calendar! December 21 kicks off with Aston Villa facing Manchester City, Manchester United clashing with Bournemouth, and Crystal Palace taking on Arsenal.

The Boxing Day matches will be an absolute treat, with top teams competing for glory. From Manchester City versus Everton to Liverpool’s showdown with Leicester, the season’s most anticipated matchups await to keep you on the edge of your seat.

More options with Showmax

Adding to the holiday cheer, DStv offers Showmax at a discounted rate, allowing customers to enjoy even more content for as little as P47.50. Showmax lets you watch your favourite shows offline and stream across two devices, so you can bring the holiday spirit wherever you go.

For added convenience, DStv’s MyDStvApp, WhatsApp Self-Service line, and other easy-access options make it effortless to manage your subscription, upgrade packages, and clear any on-screen errors instantly.

Access any time, anywhere

With Batswana constantly on the move this season, MultiChoice Botswana has extended its reach beyond the main branches. Customers can now renew their subscriptions and manage payments conveniently at Pep, Yash Cell, and select Choppies stores, including new service points at Mowana Park, Bodiba Mall and Westgate Shopping Mall.

“We’re thrilled to provide easier access for our customers to enjoy their DStv services no matter where they are this holiday season,” said Pillay.