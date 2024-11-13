Dr Thanolo Gears Up for Miss Universe Finale

The 73rd Miss Universe competition is due in Mexico City this weekend

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

After a decade long absence, Botswana is back on the Miss Universe stage. This time, the nation is placing its hopes in the exceptional Dr Thanolo Keutlwile, who is a medical doctor at Princess Marina Hospital in Gaborone.

Thanolo is not just a beauty queen but a powerful embodiment of modern Botswana as a model, a healer and a national ambassador. On 16 November, she will compete in the 73rd Miss Universe competition in Mexico City, Mexico where she will represent her country with pride, poise and purpose.

Historic comeback

The return to Miss Universe comes with unique challenges. Safie Sekgwa, the National Director of Miss Universe Botswana, says this is more than a pageant comeback; it’s a mission to align the competition’s global media reach with Botswana’s own social and economic vision.

“To finally be back where our country belongs is victory itself,” he said in a statement acknowledging the financial and logistical hurdles that came with the 10-year hiatus.

Wholehearted support

As Botswana watches its “global brand ambassador” walk onto the Miss Universe stage, Sekgwa urged Batswana to support Thanolo wholeheartedly.

“Let us choose the right language of public communication,” he said, noting the world’s keen eyes on Botswana’s comeback.