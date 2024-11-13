UDC’s Vision for a “Deep Economy”: Creative Industry Leaders Weigh In

As Botswana’s creative leaders present their ideas, a shared vision emerges; one where culture, art and music are not only celebrated but are actively integrated into the nation’s economic strategy

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

As Botswana’s ruling Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) unveils an ambitious plan for economic transformation, leaders from the creative industry see a unique opportunity.

The UDC manifesto introduces the concept of a “deep economy,” pledging to drive agriculture, manufacturing, tourism and the creative sectors to grow at more than 10 percent annually. To explore how this vision could become reality, this publication reached out to key voices in the creative field, who shared strategies to strengthen Botswana’s creative economy, which they believe could be pivotal in achieving the UDC’s goals.

Building a creative knowledge hub

Tumelo Bogatsu, a Creative Ecosystems Developer, emphasised the need for a dedicated “creative knowledge hub” to support and expand Botswana’s creative sector. “Such a hub would serve as a research, testing, and publishing center for creative capacity,” he said.

Bogatsu believes this institution could coordinate essential training, policy development, and collaboration with national bodies like the National Commission to UNESCO.

Reflecting on Botswana’s decades-long delay in establishing a robust creative and cultural sector, Bogatsu suggested that creating a dedicated ministry for culture and arts might be the way forward. He also proposed drawing inspiration from regional models, such as the Bophuthatswana multimedia strategy and the Baagisan corporate collaboration model, to enhance Botswana’s creative infrastructure.

Support for musicians

Phemelo Lesokwane, President of the Botswana Musicians Union (BOMU), shared a vision for the music industry that aligns with the UDC’s goals. Lesokwane highlighted the importance of government-backed initiatives, such as grants for emerging artists, which would provide financial resources and create platforms to showcase Botswana’s local talent on national and global stages.

He also called for urgent policy reforms to address critical challenges in the music industry, including copyright protections and fair compensation. “Clear, supportive policies will drive creativity and growth,” Lesokwane said, noting that improved policies would help artists thrive and foster greater innovation.

Investing in music education

Lesokwane emphasised the importance of infrastructure to support a thriving music scene. Investments in state-of-the-art recording studios, performance venues, and education programmes would not only boost the local music industry but would also attract tourism, creating jobs and stimulating the economy.

Additionally, Lesokwane urged for music education to become a priority in schools, which he believes would nurture a future generation of musicians and ensure that music careers are viable for young Batswana. “We want to create a culture where music is respected and valued and where musicians are key stakeholders in decision-making forums,” he said.

Art and cultural heritage

He envisions partnerships with businesses and private donors to create more accessible funding opportunities while advocating for a collaborative framework that brings musicians, stakeholders and government together in strategic discussions about the music industry’s future.

The Coordinator of Thapong Visual Arts Centre, Reginald Bakwena, highlighted the economic potential in promoting Botswana’s rich cultural heritage. Bakwena called for digital documentation of the nation’s culture to uplift the economy and allow for commercialisation of culture. “Digitalising the arts and investing in projects like a monument park dedicated to the history of Botswana could create a new revenue stream, enrich our cultural identity and provide job opportunities,” he noted.

The future

Bakwena believes that a renewed focus on art and cultural heritage can empower communities, draw tourists, and inspire young artists. By fostering the creative industries, the government could transform cultural assets into sustainable economic resources, demonstrating the power of culture as a driver of the economy.

As Botswana’s creative leaders present their ideas, a shared vision emerges; one where culture, art and music are not only celebrated but are actively integrated into the nation’s economic strategy. If the UDC administration implemented supportive policies, built infrastructure and encouraged collaborative efforts, Botswana’s creative economy would indeed become a vital contributor to the “deep economy” that it envisions – an economy where the fruits of growth are shared by all.