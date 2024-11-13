Choppies Promises More Moolah for Zebras 

BFA president Tariq Babitseng sees this as just the beginning after the players and technical staffers received P25K each for putting Cape Verde aside recently

GAZETTE REPORTER

The national men’s football team, the Zebras, have a golden opportunity to secure a spot in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) that is set to be held in Morocco.

And to keep them more focused and ensure there is more oomph in the kick of the wild horses, Botswana’s leading retailer, Choppies, is holding up the promise of substantial moolah for the Zebras to put Mauritania out of the way in the AFCON qualifier that is fixtured for Obed Itani Chilume Stadium in Francistown on 15 November.

Substantial bonuses

The initiative is being driven by CEO Ramachandran Ottapathu, who has pledged an even greater reward than the substantial bonuses that the team received after their recent triumph over Cape Verde.

Confirming this, Choppies Head of Marketing, Kebonyemodisa Kebonyemodisa, has described it as “more money in their pockets” should the Zebras prevail over Mauritania on Friday.

“We recognise the importance of this upcoming match,” he said, adding that the reward will exceed the P300,000 for the Zebras’ recent victory.

Immensely grateful

“Our support goes beyond just one game,” Kebonyemodisa added. “It’s about recognising and valuing the commitment our players show on the field. They carry the pride of the nation and we want to make sure they feel that support in a real way.”

The president of Botswana Football Association (BFA), Tariq Babitseng, sees it as just the beginning. “We are immensely grateful to Choppies, Zac Construction and all stakeholders stepping forward,” he said. “This sets a positive tone for our future.”

Potentially career-defining

He emphasised that such support is pivotal as the Zebras prepare for what is a potentially career-defining game that could bring AFCON qualification closer than ever.

The Zebras’ recent bonus payout – which saw each player and technical staff member receive P25,000 – is the result of growing private-sector support for sports in Botswana.

Zac Construction, led by Nicholas Zakhem, matched Choppies’ P300,000 pledge while Babitseng himself contributed P150,000.

A defining moment

This level of private-sector backing is unprecedented in Botswana sports and may signal a shift towards closer collaboration between football and business.

Babitseng noted: “The game against Mauritania is a defining moment for Botswana, not just for the players but for every fan and stakeholder. We’re calling on everyone – from government and businesses to everyday fans – to rally behind the Zebras.”