Boko Warns BDF on GBV

SESUPO RANTSIMAKO

President Duma Boko has condemned gender-based violence (GBV) within the ranks of the Botswana Defence Force (BDF) and called for urgent and coordinated action to address the scourge that blights the country in general.

Speaking during the official opening of the BDF’s 20th Strategic Conference at Sir Seretse Khama Barracks on Monday this week, President Boko said GBV committed by uniformed personnel not only violates human rights but also undermines Botswana’s national agenda and erodes social cohesion.

“You are a different breed”

“These crimes trample upon the very essence of our humanity and national values, he said. “You must remember that you took an oath to defend and protect this nation – an oath that prohibits you from becoming perpetrators of GBV.”

Urging the BDF to uphold the highest standards of discipline, the President reminded the soldiers that their status as members of a disciplined corps sets them apart from ordinary citizens.

“By virtue of being in the armed forces, you are a different breed – a refined species steeped in values that require you to act with restraint even in difficult situations,” he emphasised.

He noted that although no one is immune from the pressures that may lead to GBV, the disciplined forces are expected to lead by example.

“The bar for you is much higher”

“The bar for you is much higher than for any other citizen,” he said. “I expect no less because any deviation from this path tarnishes not only your individual image but also the integrity of the entire force.”

President Boko called on the military to unite in fighting GBV, insisting that the battle requires collective resolve. “We must hold hands and defend this country against gender-based violence with the same commitment and unity with which we protect our borders,” he urged.

Boko’s stern warning followed recent revelations by the Commander of the BDF, Lieutenant General Placid Segokgo, that 86 soldiers have been involved in murder cases since 2021, several of them GBV-related and committed with service firearms acquired illegally from the BDF.