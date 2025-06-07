Saleshando on Constituency Allowances

The Leader of the Opposition is adamant that constituency allowances should be reserved for MPs who punched their ticket to Parliament through their constituencies and that extending the benefits to MPs without a constituency defeats the intended purpose of the allowances

BONGANI MALUNGA

When Parliament resumes in July, the Leader of Opposition (LOO), Dumelang Saleshando, will formally present a Bill aimed at eliminating constituency allowances for the President, the Speaker of the National Assembly and Specially-Elected Members of Parliament.

The Bill was published in the Government Gazette last Friday in accordance with procedure.

UDC ideals

By presenting the Bill, Saleshando will be acting on his plans to resuscitate ideals of the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) that were shrugged off by the previous government.

In July last year, the MP for Francistown South, Wynter Mmolotsi, asked why the number of SEMPs was increased to six and why they were entitled to constituency allowances when they did not have specific constituencies.

Saleshando maintains that constituency allowances should be for MPs who punched their ticket to Parliament by winning their constituencies.

Intended purpose

The Leader of the Opposition, who is primarily the MP for Maun West, holds that the intended purpose of constituency allowances is to help MPs fulfil their duties by engaging with their constituencies on a regular basis.

His motion aims to ensure that President Duma Boko, the Speaker Dithapelo Keorapetse, as well SEMPS Dr Stephen Modise, Lesego Chombo, Bogolo Kenewendo, Pius Mokgware, Nono Mokoka-Kgafela and Moeti Mohwasa do not receive constituency allowances.

On Monday this week, Saleshando posted on various social media platforms confirming that he does not believe that the stated officials should be eligible for the allowance.

Engagement within constituencies

“I have put forward a Private Member’s Bill for the amendment of the National Assembly (Salaries and Allowances) Act to remove constituency allowances for Specially-Elected Members of Parliament, the Speaker and the President where they do not represent any constituency,” he wrote.

“The monthly constituency allowance provided to Members of Parliament is intended to support their effective representation and engagement within their constituencies.

Accessible and accountable

“Overall, the allowance ensures MPs remain accessible and accountable to the people they represent. Should someone without a constituency receive a constituency allowance? No.”

The Maun West legislator also urged the public to support the Bill. “I have done my part, now you can do your part by lobbying your Member of Parliament to support this Bill,” Saleshando concluded.