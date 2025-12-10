“Boko’s Private Trip Self-Funded”

Amid rising public questions over President Duma Boko’s six-day private international trip, the Presidency has revealed that Boko personally covered all travel costs, with no expense to the taxpayer

BONGANI MALUNGA

President Duma Boko’s Office has moved to allay concerns surrounding his six-day international travel, stating that the trip is strictly private and follows established governmental protocols.

In addition, the presidency said that the private jet used for the trip carries no financial cost to the government.

The President is currently on a private external travel from 5-11 December. Responding to this publication, the Press Secretary to the President Emang Bokhutlo-Mutapati, said the journey does not require an extensive official entourage and is limited to his Private Secretary and the necessary security detail.

NOT AN OFFICIAL STATE VISIT

She emphasized that this setup is standard procedure for private engagements and does not constitute an official state visit. “In accordance with established protocols, the President is on a private trip. This trip does not warrant a large official entourage, except for his Private Secretary and security. The President has been working tirelessly and has only taken less than 20 days of private time the whole year,” Bokhutlo-Mutapati told The Botswana Gazette.

NO COST TO GOVERNMENT

“Given the demands of his office, it is essential that the President is able to take periods of personal time in order to perform his duties effectively. The private jet used on this private trip is of no cost to government,” the Press Secretary to the President added.

UNDER FIRE

The Office of the President’s clarification comes after the President was under fire from opposition legislator Dr Kesitegile Gobotswang over the undisclosed international travel. “It is important to understand that any travel that the President undertakes should never be a state secret. The nation expects the president to be accompanied by local media to ensure transparency which is a key tenet of democracy and good governance,” said Dr Gobotswang in a public statement.

COMPOSITION OF HIS ENTOURAGE

“We deserve to know where he is going, what he will be doing on a daily basis and the composition of his entourage as well as the people he will be meeting and for what purpose,” the Tswapong South legislator added.