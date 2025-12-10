Stars Align for Mophato’s Dazzling Night

A powerful collaboration between Mophato Dance Theatre, Hi-Notes and the University of Botswana turned three December nights into a celebration of artistic unity, heritage and Botswana’s creative future

GAZETTE REPORTER

Mophato Dance Theatre returned home with renewed energy and artistic fire, transforming the Old Student Centre at the University of Botswana into a breathtaking realm of movement, sound and storytelling. Staged from 4–6 December 2025, Night Under the Stars was more than a performance—it was a cultural statement.

COLLABORATION

Fresh from representing Botswana at the South Korea World Dance Festival, Mophato stepped into this production with global confidence. Backed by the FNB Botswana Foundation, National Arts Council Botswana, De Beers Group and Mascom, the company partnered with UB and musical giants Hydro, Uncle X and Tshepo Lesole – Hi-Notes to create a multidisciplinary spectacle honouring UB’s artistic legacy.

HERITAGE IN MOTION

The production explored Botswana’s people, spaces and evolving identity through a rich fusion of dance, poetry and live music. It showcased the nation’s rising creative economy while highlighting the power of partnerships that bridge artistry and academia.

A SIGNATURE MOMENT

In a historic move, Mophato, Hi-Notes and UB officially signed an MOU during the showcase, committing to artistic exchange, structured training opportunities and long-term industry development.

Audiences were left in awe of a production that radiated excellence and imagination—a masterpiece crafted by some of Botswana’s most exceptional talent.