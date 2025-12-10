Babitseng Rallies Fans Behind All Kasi

BFA launches replica drive to fund Zebras’ AFCON campaign and player incentives through nationwide fan participation.

GAZETTE REPORTER

Botswana Football Association (BFA) President Tariq Babitseng has urged Batswana to rally behind the national team by purchasing the official replica kit branded All Kasi, with proceeds earmarked for player incentives ahead of AFCON 2025.

Addressing players, officials and supporters at the team’s send-off this past Sunday, Babitseng appealed directly to the public. “The public, please purchase the new ones, because we are trying to raise money for the team so that we can compete,” he said.

Incentives Funding Promise

Babitseng stressed that funds raised from the All Kasi replica drive will go straight to the players, not administrative expenses. “Every pledge goes directly to player incentives. Winning bonuses, draw bonus, and all of it,” he said.

He revealed that partners have already pledged more than P600,000, with additional commitments expected in the coming days. “The aim is simple. Secure as much as possible before the start of the tournament and ensure every pula goes straight to the players,” he added.

Confidence Inside Camp

Drawn into a tough group that includes Senegal, DR Congo and Guinea, Botswana remains upbeat. Babitseng dismissed fears about their opponents. “We feel with my team that they are just another team. They don’t scare us in any way,” he said. “Personally, me and my team know that we are going to go to our next World Cup.”

Botswana will open their tournament against Senegal national football team on December 23.

Government Backing Highlighted

The BFA president said government support has ensured world-class preparations in Tunisia and Morocco, including five-star accommodation and access to elite training facilities. “We continue to play with confidence because the government of Botswana is behind us every step of the way,” he said.

Message To Players

Babitseng closed his speech by reaffirming total belief in the team’s ability and character as they head to AFCON 2025.

“There is no pressure, all that we know is that you are going to bring results,” he said.