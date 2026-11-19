The public employees’ union wants verifiable figures on jobs created, warning that investment announcements and targets do not prove that the UDC’s employment pledge is being delivered.

GAZETTE REPORTER

The Botswana Public Employees Union (BOPEU) has challenged the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) Government to account for its ambitious 100,000-job creation promise.

In its response to President Duma Boko’s 2026 State of the Nation Address (SONA), BOPEU demanded verifiable evidence of employment created rather than reliance on investment announcements and political targets.

The union is questioning the Government’s employment delivery, warning that Botswana needs more than promises and ambitious projections to address persistent unemployment, particularly among young people and graduates.

“BOPEU notes the Government’s continued reference to the 100,000-job commitment and the broader ambition of creating 512,000 jobs under the Botswana Economic Transformation Programme. However, the nation requires more than employment targets and investment announcements,” the union states.

It added: “It requires verifiable evidence of jobs created; the sectors in which they exist, the wages attached to them, their duration and whether they offer sustainable livelihoods.”

The union argued that the issuance of licences, announcement of projects and mobilisation of investment capital cannot automatically be equated with employment creation.

JOBS ACCOUNTABILITY

BOPEU’s intervention comes amid continued public scrutiny of the UDC administration’s ability to translate its election promises into tangible economic improvements, with the union demanding greater transparency over the Government’s job-creation commitments.

The union pointed to Botswana’s reported unemployment rate of 21.0 percent and youth unemployment rate of 28.9 percent, describing the situation as requiring urgent intervention.

It also raised concern over graduates increasingly accepting casual, temporary or poorly remunerated employment unrelated to their qualifications.

“This is not merely an unemployment problem; it is a national productivity and human capital utilisation challenge,” BOPEU said.

To address the accountability gap, the union called on Government to establish a publicly accessible employment accountability register that tracks actual jobs created against announced targets.

It further urged Government to recognise the public service as an important contributor to national employment, institutional capacity and economic development, arguing that recruitment should be guided by genuine staffing requirements, service delivery demands and the need to absorb qualified graduates.

WAGE CONCERNS

Beyond employment, BOPEU used its SONA response to confront Government over the deteriorating purchasing power of public servants, unresolved salary reforms and what it describes as disregard for collective bargaining.

The union said public servants had suffered an accumulated erosion of approximately 9.3 percent in real wages, while the new public service salary structure, Performance Management and Development System (PMDS) and Remuneration Policy remained unresolved.

“The fundamental question BOPEU places before Government is: When the economy improves, when will the economic circumstances of public servants improve?” it asked.

The union also reminded the UDC Government that its 2024 election manifesto committed to establishing a living wage as the foundation of remuneration and restoring an autonomous Public Service Bargaining Council.

It proposed P4,000 as a basic salary benchmark for public servants, insisting that the amount should not be achieved by combining basic pay with allowances.

RECOVERY TEST

BOPEU acknowledged signs of economic recovery, including reported first-quarter economic growth of 3.5 percent and a reduction in the projected 2026/27 fiscal deficit to P9.26 billion.

However, it warned that economic recovery must translate into improved living standards.

“Public servants are not spectators in Botswana’s economic recovery. They are its architects, implementers and custodians,” the union said.

BOPEU maintained that Government must move from announcements to measurable delivery, insisting that workers should not continue bearing the burden of economic adjustment while the benefits of recovery remain invisible in their payslips and household budgets.

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